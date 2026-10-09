More Japanese Firms Hit by Large-Scale Data Breaches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--More Japanese companies revealed Friday that they had experienced major customer data breaches due to cyberattacks.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said that about 6.09 million customer accounts may have been compromised, as a result of a ransomware attack on IDC Frontier Inc., a cloud services subsidiary of SoftBank Corp.

Bookoff Group Holdings Ltd., a secondhand goods retailer, reported that its subsidiary responsible for managing membership data had suffered unauthorized access, possibly resulting in a data breach affecting up to 6.43 million customers.

Daiichikosho Co., the operator of the Big Echo karaoke chain, also said personal information on about 8.72 million customers may have been compromised due to unauthorized access to a system managed by an external contractor.

Adventure Inc., the operator of the Skyticket travel booking website, reported a potential breach involving about 14.64 million sets of personal information, following a cyberattack on its servers and the business management system for its booking website.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]