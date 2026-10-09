Okinawa Assembly Protests to U.S. Forces after Marine's Arrest

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Okinawa prefectural assembly passed a resolution on Friday protesting to the U.S. military in response to the arrest of a U.S. Marine stationed in the southern Japan prefecture on suspicion of robbery and murder.

The series of crimes committed by U.S. military personnel in Okinawa shows limits to the U.S. military's ability to maintain discipline and provide education, the assembly said, called on U.S. forces in the prefecture to take steps to clarify their responsibility, including punishing those responsible.

The assembly urged U.S. forces to thoroughly implement its code of conduct, such as a curfew, and disclose follow-up information. It also called for a drastic revision of the Japan-U.S. status of forces agreement, which governs U.S. military activities in the country.

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