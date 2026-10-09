PM Takaichi Reiterates Intention to Keep Embattled Farm Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated her intention on Friday to keep embattled agriculture minister Kazuo Yana in his post.

"I want him to leverage his abundant knowledge and policymaking ability and work harder than anyone to strengthen food security," Takaichi said at a plenary meeting of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, after an opposition lawmaker asked her why she would not sack Yana.

Takaichi noted that she told Yana on Monday to "straighten up and perform his duties after fulling accountability" for his remarks suggesting that he slapped municipalities whose mayors did not support him in the February general election with significant road budget cuts.

The prime minister added that she is also responsible as Yana's appointer, but noted that it is important for Yana to properly explain the controversial remarks himself.

At a press conference on the day, Yana denied that he intends to resign, saying, "I will fully explain and fulfill my duties."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]