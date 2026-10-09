Japan, Philippines Apply ACSA for 1st Time in Joint Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the Philippines applied their Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, or ACSA, for the first time during a joint exercise in the Philippines, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force said Friday.

During the Doshin Bayanihan exercise with the Philippine Air Force, held from Sunday through Friday on Leyte and Mactan islands, a C-130H transport aircraft of the ASDF received fuel and other logistical support.

The exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, including airdrops of supplies and medical evacuations.

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