Japan, Philippines Apply ACSA for 1st Time in Joint Drill
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Manila, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the Philippines applied their Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, or ACSA, for the first time during a joint exercise in the Philippines, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force said Friday.
During the Doshin Bayanihan exercise with the Philippine Air Force, held from Sunday through Friday on Leyte and Mactan islands, a C-130H transport aircraft of the ASDF received fuel and other logistical support.
The exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, including airdrops of supplies and medical evacuations.
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