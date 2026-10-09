Vietnamese Arrested over Illegal Employment Assistance in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested a 31-year-old Vietnamese woman by Friday on suspicion of facilitating illegal employment of a Vietnamese man who lacked permission to engage in activities outside his visa status, the police said.

Nguyen Thi Huyen, a former part-time employee of a staffing agency, is suspected of violating the immigration control and refugee recognition law. She is registered as residing in the city of Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

She partially denied the allegations, saying she had been deceived, according to investigators.

The police believe Nguyen was the leader of a group that arranged illegal employment for Vietnamese nationals.

Over roughly two and a half years through June, the group is seen to have placed about 240 people in unauthorized jobs and collected more than 20 million yen in fees and other payments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]