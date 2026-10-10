Japan Sumo Association Head Vows Full Preparations for Bangkok Tournament

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan Sumo Association Chairman Hakkaku vowed on Friday to make full preparations for a sumo tournament scheduled to take place in Bangkok in June 2027.

"We will do our utmost to allow people in Thailand to fully enjoy sumo as traditional Japanese culture," Hakkaku, former yokozuna grand champion Hokutoumi, told reporters after visiting the Thai foreign ministry

The Bangkok tournament will be held from June 11 to 13 next year. It will mark the third straight year of a sumo tournament being held outside Japan. The last two tournaments were held in London last year and in Paris this year.

The upcoming tournament will commemorate the 140th year of Japan-Thailand friendship. "We hope the audience will watch powerful bouts between wrestlers on the sumo ring," Hakkaku said.

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