Mitsubishi Motors to Supply Pickups to Honda for SE Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. plans to receive supplies of Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s Triton pickup truck produced in Thailand for sale under its own brand, informed sources have said.

Honda is expected to sell the Triton in Southeast Asian countries from 2028 while trying to strengthen its relations with Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan Motor Co.

The three Japanese automakers are in business tie-up negotiations.

The Triton, manufactured at Mitsubishi Motors' plant in Thailand, is one of the firm's flagship vehicle models. It is popular in emerging countries because it is solid and suited for driving on rough roads.

Honda is working to boost its sales in Southeast Asia but does not have pickups on its vehicle lineup for the region. Triton procurement from Mitsubishi Motors is seen allowing Honda to curb its development and production costs. Meanwhile, the move is expected to help raise the operating rate at Mitsubishi Motors' Thai plant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]