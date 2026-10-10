PM Takaichi Voices Deep Concern over U.S. Sanctioning ICC

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday expressed her deep concern over the U.S. government's decision to add the International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, the Netherlands, to its sanctions list.

In a social media post, Takaichi said that the U.S. decision, announced earlier in the day, is "incompatible with" Japan's position.

"Japan has consistently attached great importance to upholding the rule of law in the international community and supports the International Criminal Court," the prime minister said, adding that she has stated this position in her speech at the U.N. General Assembly and in a policy address in the Diet.

"We will continue to reach out to the United States and extend necessary support to the ICC so that the Court can fulfill its role and functions as originally envisaged," Takaichi said.

At her meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump last month, Takaichi clarified Japan's support for the ICC. The two leaders agreed to leave the issue to talks between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]