Japan to Promote Soft Power Diplomacy with Manga, Anime

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan aims to strengthen soft power diplomacy, leveraging its pop culture such as manga and anime.

The government plans to actively use popular works to gain more fans of Japan in Global South emerging and developing countries, and to enhance Japan's influence in the broader international community.

The Foreign Ministry requested 1.83 billion yen under the government's budget for fiscal 2027, which starts next April, to carry out projects to promote Japanese manga, anime, music and movies, and nurture professionals in the Japanese language abroad.

Japan has already launched cultural exchange programs using concerts.

In January, the government-affiliated Japan Foundation held an anime song concert in the West African country of Ivory Coast. Japanese rock band Flow played opening theme songs of popular anime series "Naruto," exciting the audience of some 600 people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]