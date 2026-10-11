Farm Minister's Fate in Focus at Japan's Diet after Gaffe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--With key budget committee meetings at the Diet, Japan's parliament, set to kick off soon, the fate of embattled agriculture minister Kazuo Yana will likely be the biggest focus.

The Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary chamber, is scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday, while meetings of the Budget Committee of the Senate, the upper chamber previously called the House of Councillors, will take place Friday and Oct. 19.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to retain Yana although he is under fire for his remarks that the road budgets were cut for municipalities whose mayors did not support him in the Lower House general election in February.

The opposition side is poised to grill Takaichi and Yana over the remarks at the upcoming budget committee meetings, which will be attended by the prime minister and all of her cabinet ministers.

Six opposition parties in the Senate, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, have agreed to consider submitting a censure motion against Yana.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]