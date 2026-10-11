Major Electronics Firms Bombarded with Cyber Defense Inquiries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--With an increasing number of firms in Japan falling prey to unauthorized access to their computer systems, major electronics makers are receiving a flurry of inquiries about their cyber defense services.

Demand is expected to continue expanding as these electronics firms are reinforcing their services in anticipation of sophisticated cyberattacks taking advantage of artificial intelligence.

"We are receiving more and more requests for consultations about how to ensure business continuity in the event of cyberattacks, from client companies responsible for critical infrastructure, such as power suppliers, transport service providers, manufacturers and financial service firms," Kanako Gushi, senior consultant at Hitachi Ltd., said.

Last month, the company started to provide a comprehensive service supporting operations such as monitoring and detecting risks of cyberattacks, and restoring affected systems leveraging state-of-the-art AI models of OpenAI and Anthropic of the United States.

The Hitachi service has strength in using AI for cyberattack simulations and helping affected companies restore their systems without suspending their operations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]