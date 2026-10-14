JOC Shifting toward Business Style Management

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Olympic Committee is trying to make a transition to a new form of management that can generate revenues and values, not just supporting national team athletes and sports organizations.

Looking to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and beyond, the committee is recruiting experts in the private sector with knowledge on finances, business planning and other areas as it aims to reduce its reliance on a huge boost from the quadrennial sporting event.

At present, the JOC focuses on providing assistance in sending national team athletes to international competitions, including the Olympics, and subsidies to domestic sports organizations.

The recent soaring prices and the yen's depreciation have increased out-of-pocket expenses of athletes, making it increasingly tough for them to continue competing. This situation has prompted the committee to act.

For its reform, the JOC has chosen three priority areas. One is work to host international competitions for regional revitalization and enhanced sports participation, and another is to establish a stable revenue base by improving the brand value of Team Japan through fund management, events and merchandising. The other area is support for the management of domestic sports organizations to create a better environment for athletes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]