2 Die in "Danjiri" Float Festivals in Osaka; 16 Injured

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Two people were killed while participating in traditional local festivals featuring "danjiri" floats in two cities in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka on Saturday.

The victims, both men, were crushed under floats that overturned when traveling on the road.

They are believed to have lost their balance during a "yarimawashi" performance, a highlight in the festival, in which a float pulled by a team of participants turns a corner at a high speed, according to the Osaka prefectural police department. The two men were standing on the side of the floats to prevent them from overturning.

The police department is investigating the accidents in detail.

In Izumisano, a danjiri fell down when it was turning right at an intersection around 10:55 a.m., leading to the death of a 51-year-old company executive from the city. Seven other male participants in the age bracket of 10-59 were injured seriously or slightly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]