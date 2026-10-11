Tuna-Cutting Show Featured in Japan-S. Korea Festival

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--A Japan-South Korea culture exchange festival was held in Seoul on Saturday, with this year's event featuring a tuna-cutting show performed by the Japanese side.

The performance, using a tuna landed in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was held by the country's Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry to let South Koreans know the charms and safety of Japanese food. Visitors were excited, saying "great" and "amazing."

In the wake of the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, South Korea banned imports of fisheries products from eight Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima.

By demonstrating the safety of its food, Japan hopes to build momentum to encourage South Korea to lift the ban.

"Interest in Japanese food among people in South Korea is high, so I felt there is (sufficient) demand," said Chisato Morishita, Japanese parliamentary vice minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, who attended the show. She said Japan will continue efforts to gain South Korea's understanding for the safety of Japanese food.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]