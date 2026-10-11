Japan Informs U.S. of Concern over ICC Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Saturday conveyed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Tokyo's concern over Washington's sanctions against the International Criminal Court.

In 15-minute phone talks, Motegi and Rubio also agreed to continue close communication over the issue of The Hague, the Netherlands-based court.

In separate phone conversation, which also lasted 15 minutes, Motegi and ICC President Tomoko Akane, a Japanese national, discussed the current situation surrounding the ICC.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which criticizes the ICC for threatening the country's sovereignty, added the court to its sanctions list. The United States took a similar action against Akane in August.

The United States, which is not a member of the ICC, aims to dismantle the court. Meanwhile, Japan, which attaches importance to the rule of law, has demonstrated its stance of consistently supporting the ICC and continuing providing necessary assistance to the court.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]