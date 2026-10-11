26 Pct in Japan See U.S. as Biggest Threat to World Peace: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--A media association survey has found that the proportion of people in Japan who think the United States is the biggest threat to world peace came to 26.8 pct, the second highest after China, cited by 32.5 pct.

The rate for the United States rose 9.3 percentage points from the previous fiscal 2025 survey. The figure stood at 6.6 pct in fiscal 2024.

In the Japan Press Research Institute's latest fiscal 2026 survey, released Saturday, participants were asked to pick one of the eight choices, including Russia and North Korea, as the country that they think poses the greatest threat to world peace.

China was up from second place, with its share rising 8.2 points.

Selected by 18.3 pct, Russia fell to third after ranking top in preceding surveys.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]