Top Japan Spokesman Deeply Concerned over U.S. Sanctions on ICC

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Sunday voiced serious concern over U.S. sanctions on The Hague, the Netherlands-based International Criminal Court.

Appearing in a television program of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, the top government spokesman said that Japan consistently supports international courts, also including the International Court of Justice, based in The Hague.

"I am deeply concerned over the U.S. sanctions (on the ICC), which are inconsistent with Japan's position," Kihara said.

"Continuing efforts to strengthen the rule of law in the international community is the stance of our country," he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which criticizes the ICC for threatening the country's sovereignty, added the court to its sanctions list Friday. The United States, which is not an ICC member, took similar actions earlier against senior officials of the court, including its president, Tomoko Akane, a Japanese national.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]