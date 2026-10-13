Japan Govt Divided over Nuclear Submarine Introduction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering including in its revised three key security-related documents plans to study and research the possibility of introducing a nuclear submarine.

Discussions have so far been led mainly by some eager politicians, and the purpose of the possible nuclear submarine introduction remains unclear.

Aiming to revise the three documents by year-end, the government is expected to kick off full-fledged coordination with the ruling parties soon on the update, but discussions regarding nuclear submarines may be bumpy, pundits say.

“I think the public understands the need for discussions” on Japan’s possession of a nuclear submarine, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at a press conference Friday.

Nuclear submarines, which can travel underwater for longer periods and at higher speeds than conventional submarines, “would allow crew members to engage in their duties while ensuring their safety at higher levels,” Koizumi stressed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]