Tokyo Police Keep Eyes Peeled for Criminals Trying to Flee from Haneda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police officers are stationed at Haneda Airport, Japan's busiest airport located near the heart of the capital, to remain on the lookout day and night for criminals trying to flee the country.

Their importance is growing in terms of Japan's border control amid a rise in "tokuryu" anonymous and loosely organized criminal groups, which have, in many cases, bases overseas.

The Haneda international investigation center was established under the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's International Crime Division in December 2015 amid an increase in visitors to Japan.

Its main job is to prevent suspects from fleeing overseas and to provide support in escorting suspects to Japan from other countries. Such tasks had previously been undertaken by police officers stationed at nearby areas.

Once a suspect is identified following an incident, the center's investigators check to see whether the suspect is trying to leave the country, based on information such as name, date of birth, height and clothes. They search areas within the airport where the suspect may be, such as at airline counters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]