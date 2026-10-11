Japanese Tennis Star Nishikori Enjoys Retirement Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Retired Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori appeared in an event on Sunday to commend the achievements of the former world No. 4 in the men's singles rankings.

In the event held at the Ariake Coliseum indoor stadium in Tokyo's Koto Ward, Nishikori held exhibition matches with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, who won 20 Grand Slam titles in the men's singles, and others, and attended a talk show with them.

"I'm grateful, and this is what I felt most," Nishikori said. "I'm happy that I had a good time." He announced his decision to retire from professional competition earlier this year.

In Sunday's event, Nishikori and Federer teamed up for a doubles match, wowing some 9,000 spectators who gathered to see the tennis stars. In the past, Nishikori had a full-set Grand Slam match with Federer.

Federer said that he respects Nishikori sincerely and that it is sad to see a great player like him to go.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]