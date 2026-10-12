Japan Wins Mixed Team Gold at World Judo in Baku

Newsfrom Japan

Baku, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan defeated Russia 4-1 in the mixed team final at the 2026 World Judo Championships in Baku on Sunday, the final day of the championships.

This is Japan's eighth gold medal in the mixed team event, which has been held at the World Judo Championships since 2017. Japan had won the event seven times in a row, but lost in the final at the previous championships.

In the final, Sanshiro Murao and other Japanese team members racked up victories to take a 3-1 lead, and Akari Omori won the final match against Irina Zueva.

Japan reached the final after defeating host Azerbaijan in the second round, Mongolia in the quarterfinals, and China in the semifinals.

The next championships will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, in June 2027.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]