N. Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles from around Pyongyang into the Sea of Japan on Monday, according to the South Korean military.

The missiles, which varied in type, were launched at around 9:20 a.m., and some traveled over 900 kilometers, the military said.

They fell into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Takashi Koyari, Japanese state minister of defense, said that at least two missiles were launched, with one traveling about 220 kilometers while reaching an altitude of about 20 kilometers and the other traveling about 910 kilometers while reaching an altitude of about 70 kilometers.

Koyari noted that the missiles "may have flown on irregular trajectories" and that Japan, the United States and South Korea are analyzing the flights in detail.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]