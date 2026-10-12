Japan Foreign Chief Condemns Houthis for Saudi Airport Attacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has strongly condemned the pro-Iran Houthi militant group in Yemen for attacking international airports in Saudi Arabia.

Among the series of attacks since last week, Saturday's attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 12 people and injured more than 300.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Motegi offered Japan's "sincere condolences" to Saudi Arabia and the families of the victims.

"Attacks on civilians and civilian facilities can never be tolerated," the top Japanese diplomat stressed. "Japan reiterates its strong call on the Houthis to immediately stop escalating the situation both inside and outside Yemen."

Motegi added, "Japan will continue to make every diplomatic effort in cooperation with relevant countries including Saudi Arabia and Yemen toward an early de-escalation and stabilization of the situation (in the Middle East)."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]