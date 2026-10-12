JCP's Draft Manifesto Voices Concern about Revival of Militarism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Communist Party has drafted a revision of its manifesto to express concern about the full revival of militarism following the government's decisions to boost defense spending and enable the export of weapons.

The draft was presented at a general meeting of the JCP Central Committee at the party headquarters on Monday. It is expected to be formally adopted at a party convention next January.

The draft warns that moves such as the establishment of national security legislation, which paved the way for Japan to exercise its right to collective self-defense, could lead to political, military and economic systems that allow Japan to deploy troops overseas and invade other countries.

The draft adds that the main focal point is the fate of efforts to revise the pacifist Constitution.

Meanwhile, the draft states that socialism and communism aim to create a society free of profit-first principles and the harm caused by these ideas, and that, to achieve this goal, it is important to drastically reduce work hours to allow everyone to have sufficient free time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]