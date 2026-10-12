Katayama to Become Chair of World Bank-IMF Joint Committee

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama will become the next chair of the joint ministerial committee of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Monday.

Katayama will be the first Japanese national to chair the joint committee, also known as the Development Committee, since its establishment in 1974.

The current chair of the committee, which comprises ministers from major member states and advises the World Bank and the IMF, is Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson.

Takaichi said in an X post that Katayama is expected to help further deepen discussions to resolve development issues and contribute to the prosperity of the international community, leading to the international success of Japanese companies and the Japanese economy's sustainable growth.

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