CEATEC Technology Show Opens near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge digital technologies are on display as the CEATEC international exhibition opened on Tuesday at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, a city near Tokyo, joined by 821 companies and organizations from Japan and abroad.

"As societal challenges become increasingly complex, it is important not only to create new technologies but also to change the future of industries, society and people's lives for the better," Takashi Niino, chairman of the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, an industry group that organizes the four-day event, said in a speech at an opening ceremony.

Among the exhibitors, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. demonstrated AI technology capable of identifying abnormal sounds and human voices in noisy manufacturing environments.

Hitachi Ltd. presented its efforts to improve the efficiency of social infrastructure operations, including railways and power systems, using AI, while NEC Corp. showcased a service designed to protect organizations from cyberattacks.

A record 246 startup companies and universities, along with 194 overseas firms and organizations from 31 countries and regions, are taking part in the exhibition, with more than 110,000 visitors expected to come.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]