N. Korea Claims Tactical Ballistic Missile Test

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's Missile Administration test-fired a tactical ballistic missile Monday, the country's Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday.

According to the state-run news agency, the missile firing was held to "confirm the success in the research for the technical upgrading of an important core element."

"The technical upgrading of the core element is a big success heralding an important change in improving the performance and sophistication of all offensive weapon systems," it said.

The "missile" mentioned by the KCNA is believed to refer to multiple ballistic missiles that Japanese and South Korean authorities confirmed were fired by Pyongyang into the Sea of Japan on Monday. The news agency, however, did not provide details about the missiles in its report.

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