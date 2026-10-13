Japan's Farm Minister Denies Alleged Election Law Violation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Kazuo Yana on Tuesday denied allegations that he had violated the public offices election law by providing free bus transportation for voters during recent elections for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

"This was not the provision of benefits or a donation," Yana said at a meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee. "I handled the matter appropriately in accordance with law."

Asked about his controversial remarks that road budgets were reduced significantly for municipalities whose mayors did not support him in February's Lower House election, Yana said, "I never asked for budget reductions."

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed Japan's continued support for the International Criminal Court after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on The Hague-based tribunal. "We will work together with countries concerned to support the ICC's activity while maintaining communication with the United States," she said.

Takaichi touted her plan to provide income-based benefits to workers while reducing the consumption tax on food. The benefit program is "of great significance because it continuously provides detailed support according to income every year," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]