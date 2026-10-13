IMF Raises Japan's 2026 Growth Forecast to 0.7 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its economic growth projection for Japan to 0.7 pct for 2026, up 0.1 percentage point from its July forecast.

The IMF's World Economic Outlook report cited "fiscal support measures partly cushioning the impact from higher energy prices."

Japan's growth rate is now expected to be 0.7 pct in 2027, unchanged from the July forecast. The report said that growth will stabilize at the same level next year "as the energy shock dissipates and monetary policy gradually normalizes."

The IMF raised its global growth projection by 0.1 point to 3.1 pct for 2026, while its 2027 forecast was left unchanged at 3.4 pct.

"Global economic activity has proven resilient once again" because strong investment in artificial intelligence has helped mitigate the damage from geopolitics-driven disruptions, the report said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]