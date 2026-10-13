Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Pillay Visits ICC Headquarters

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Navi Pillay, this year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate and a former International Criminal Court judge, visited the ICC headquarters in The Hague, on Monday, the ICC said.

During the visit, Pillay, 85, met with officials and staff members, including ICC President Tomoko Akane, who congratulated Pillay on the award.

"This is an important recognition of the vital role that international justice plays as a cornerstone of lasting peace," Akane was quoted as saying.

Pillay praised ICC staff members for their vital role in the face of increased pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which imposed sanctions on the ICC, saying that their "compassion and courage continue to ensure that impunity will not be allowed to reign."

Pillay, a South African, served as president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and as an ICC judge from 2003 to 2008. She was U.N. high commissioner for human rights from 2008 to 2014.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]