Japanese Program Helping Kids with Developmental Issues thru Theater

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--An after-school program in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, is helping children with developmental problems build confidence and independence through theater activities, a relatively unusual approach in the country.

The provider of the after-school program, Hokagorubi, offers creative activities through improvisational plays. It was established by Masatoshi Odaira in 2020 after he gained experience in theater as a university student and later taught drama to students at a special-needs school.

According to Odaira, children who had difficulty maintaining posture or speaking clearly often became more confident and expressive after performing on stage. This made him believe that theater can "have a therapeutic effect."

In late July, ahead of a stage performance, nine students at Hokagorubi rehearsed a play set at an airport and centered on a young travel enthusiast. Although some forgot lines or encountered difficulties, the participants communicated with and supported each other.

Currently, Hokagorubi has 39 students ranging from elementary school first-graders to high school seniors, including those with autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or school-refusal issues.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]