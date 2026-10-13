PM Takaichi Mentions Possibility of Replacing Embattled Minister Yana

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday mentioned the possibility of replacing embattled agriculture minister Kazuo Yana for the first time.

Yana is under fire for suggesting that he imposed significant road-related budget cuts on municipalities whose mayors did not support him in the February general election. However, the prime minister had previously indicated her intention to retain him.

At a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday, Takaichi described Yana's remarks as "inappropriate and really lame" and said, "I will give serious thought to whether he should be allowed to continue his role in government management."

Regarding allegations that Yana's campaign violated the public offices election law by providing free bus transportation for supporters, Takaichi said that she was unsure of what happened but added, "If there was illegality, I would not hesitate."

The prime minister noted that she plans to talk with Yana in person on Wednesday after receiving a report from him over the phone later on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]