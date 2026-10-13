Japan's 2026 Rice Harvest Projected to Fall 1 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's rice harvest for 2026 is estimated at 7,406,000 tons, down about 1 pct from the previous year's 7,468,000 tons, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

The forecast is relatively high despite concerns about the impact of prolonged rain in September. With supply seen far surpassing demand, rice prices may decline further.

Production exceeded 7 million tons for the first time in four years in 2025.

The 2026 forecast was calculated based on the actual harvest and grain counts as of Sept. 25.

Private-sector rice inventories have reached a record high due to the release of government-stockpiled rice since March last year and increased production.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]