Japan Struggles to Change U.S. Stance on ICC Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is apparently struggling to persuade Washington to change its stance after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against the International Criminal Court.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has expressed her country's continued support for the ICC. But the situation may have consequences for the rule of law, which Japan has consistently upheld since the end of World War II.

On Friday night, immediately after the United States announced the sanctions, Takaichi wrote in a social media post that these were "incompatible with Japan's... position, and Japan is deeply concerned about them."

At a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, she said Japan would "continue to communicate" with the United States and "support the ICC's activities in cooperation with countries concerned."

On Saturday, Japan joined seven other countries, including Britain, France and Germany, in issuing a statement saying that they "strongly disagree with the announcement of sanctions."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]