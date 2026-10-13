China Mission Visits Island at Center of Japan-Russia Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--A delegation from China has visited Etorofu, one of the four Russian-controlled northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan, the government of the Sakhalin region in the Russian Far East said Tuesday.

The visit by the mission, comprising local government officials and business representatives from the northeastern China province of Heilongjiang, which borders Russia, came as part of Sakhalin's efforts to attract investment in the island.

Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko said that the Kuril Islands, including the four disputed islands, known as the Northern Territories in Japan, have great potential for tourism and business development. He said that it is the task of the regional government to create a favorable environment for investors.

The move appears to be aimed at expanding economic cooperation between Russia and China.

According to the Sakhalin government's announcement, Chinese business representatives showed particular interest in sea urchin and sea cucumber aquaculture. They also expressed willingness to work with local companies to build a seafood-processing facility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]