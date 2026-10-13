Ex-NHK President Nobuo Inaba Dies at 75

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Nobuo Inaba, former president of Japanese public broadcaster NHK, died of aspiration pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on Oct. 6. He was 75.

Born in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka, Inaba, a graduate of the University of Tokyo's Faculty of Economics, joined the Bank of Japan in 1974 and became an executive director of the central bank in 2004.

Inaba assumed the post of executive adviser at Ricoh Co. in 2008 and chaired the board of the major Japanese optical and office equipment maker from 2017.

In January 2023, he started to serve as president of NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., to succeed Terunobu Maeda.

Inaba worked to expand internet distribution of NHK television programs partly through the launch of a service called NHK One. He also reduced viewing fees while promoting cost cuts and other structural reform measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]