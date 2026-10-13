Customer Data Breach Suspected at Sushi Delivery Operator

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Sushi and other food delivery service operator Ride On Express Holdings Co. said Tuesday that the personal information of up to about 6.5 million registered customers may have been compromised through unauthorized server access.

According to the company, the affected data includes the names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and encrypted passwords of users of the official websites and apps for its Gin no Sara, Sushi Joto and Kamatora delivery services.

Credit card information was not compromised because the company does not keep such information.

The company has suspended taking orders through the websites and apps since Wednesday.

Also on Tuesday, Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, said that the personal information, including names, addresses and email addresses but not credit card information, of about 15,000 users of its e-commerce website may have leaked due to a fraudulent access at IDC Frontier Inc., a cloud services subsidiary of SoftBank Corp.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]