Japan Eyes Penalties for Unauthorized Land Deals near Bases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has proposed a draft bill to introduce criminal penalties for unauthorized transactions of land around important facilities, including Self-Defense Forces bases, and on uninhabited border islands.

The bill to revise the law to regulate such land use and conduct related land surveys was presented to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday ahead of its planned submission to the current parliamentary session.

The draft says that areas within about 1,000 meters of SDF and Japan Coast Guard facilities considered vulnerable to drone attacks, along with uninhabited border islands, would be designated as regulated areas.

Land transactions in those areas would require prior approval from the central government. Violators could face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 3 million yen.

The government is expected to approve the bill at a cabinet meeting Oct. 23.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]