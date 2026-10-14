Russia Detains Japanese Journalist for Alleged Espionage
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Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, said Tuesday that it has detained a male reporter of Hokkaido Shimbun Press, a newspaper publisher in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, on suspicion of espionage.
Russian news agency Tass reported the incident.
The detained man, a Japanese national, is a correspondent of Hokkaido Shimbun's bureau in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the capital of the Sakhalin region in the Russian Far East.
He was reported to have been transferred to Moscow from Sakhalin.
The man is suspected of spying for a Japanese intelligence agency, according to the FSB.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]