Russia Detains Japanese Journalist for Alleged Espionage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, said Tuesday that it has detained a male reporter of Hokkaido Shimbun Press, a newspaper publisher in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, on suspicion of espionage.

Russian news agency Tass reported the incident.

The detained man, a Japanese national, is a correspondent of Hokkaido Shimbun's bureau in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the capital of the Sakhalin region in the Russian Far East.

He was reported to have been transferred to Moscow from Sakhalin.

The man is suspected of spying for a Japanese intelligence agency, according to the FSB.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]