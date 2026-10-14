Nintendo Museum in Kyoto to Open 1st Restaurant Next Month

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. will open its first restaurant, Super Family Restaurant, next month at the Nintendo Museum in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan.

The Japanese gaming giant on Tuesday gave media representatives a preview of the restaurant, showcasing dishes inspired by Nintendo games such as “Super Mario Bros.”

The restaurant has 80 seats. Among the menu items is a large platter for three to four people, featuring roast pork, hamburger steaks and other dishes arranged to evoke a journey through video game stages.

The restaurant will also serve red and green pasta, inspired by the signature colors of Mario and Luigi, the main characters in the Super Mario series.

A statue of Link, the protagonist of “The Legend of Zelda” series, has also been installed inside the restaurant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]