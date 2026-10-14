Japan PM Urges Embattled Yana to Fully Explain Alleged Law Violation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged agriculture minister Kazuo Yana on Wednesday to give full explanations on his alleged public offices election law violation.

At a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the Japanese parliament, Takaichi said she received a report by phone from Yana on Tuesday night regarding the allegations that his camp gave his supporters free shuttle bus transportation to the venue for a kick-off meeting during the campaign period for the February election for the Lower House.

"I can't answer at this moment whether this was illegal," Takaichi said. "I want Yana to fulfill his accountability."

"Relevant authorities should conclude whether he violated the election law based on the specific facts of the case," Takaichi said. "I will not hesitate to replace him if I reach a conclusion that he violated the law," she added.

Yana signaled his intention to remain in office, saying, "I want to do my utmost to fulfill my responsibilities."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]