INTERVIEW: Norwegian Minister Calls for Int'l Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Norwegian International Development Minister Asmund Aukrust has highlighted the importance of international cooperation amid the Middle East turmoil and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There is "a very challenging world out there," Aukrust said in a recent interview with Jiji Press in Tokyo. Pointing to "a lack of trust among many partners," he called for deeper international cooperation.

He was visiting Japan to exchange opinions with Japanese officials before attending annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group taking place in Bangkok.

Regarding globally rising food and energy prices, he said that the impact and the cost of conflicts are affecting not only the participants but other countries as well.

On Russia's aggression against Ukraine, he said, "When international law is violated, it's a threat to all of us." He described support for Ukraine as the "biggest priority" for Norway's development, foreign and security policy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]