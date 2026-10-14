Embattled Japan Farm Minister Quits in Effective Dismissal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Kazuo Yana, mired in a series of scandals such as suspected election law violations, resigned in an effective dismissal Wednesday, dealing a serious blow to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration.

Yana submitted his resignation to Takaichi in a meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on the day. The prime minister accepted the offer.

This marked the first scandal-related departure of a cabinet member since the Takaichi administration was launched in October last year. The move, which came less than a month after she reshuffled her cabinet Sept. 17, is certain to hit her hard. Opposition parties are expected to grill Takaichi over her responsibility for appointing Yana to the ministerial post.

The prime minister told reporters that she accepted Yana's resignation because the government "needs to work on important issues," mentioning legislation on a proposed consumption tax rate cut for food. She said she takes seriously her responsibility for appointing him. Takaichi plans to pick Yana's replacement as early as Thursday.

Yana himself told reporters after his meeting with Takaichi that he decided to step down from his ministerial post because he thought he "should not hinder parliamentary deliberations any further" and "should avoid not being able to focus on agricultural and fishery policy."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]