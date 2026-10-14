No Info Breach Found at SoftBank Unit after Unauthorized Access

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--IDC Frontier Inc., a cloud service subsidiary of Japanese telecommunications and technology company SoftBank Corp., said Wednesday that no breaches of customer information it stores has been confirmed following unauthorized access last week.

IDC Frontier explained that an investigation conducted with an external security firm found no evidence that data had been queried or exfiltrated.

The unauthorized access occurred on Oct. 7, causing a glitch in the IDCF cloud service and affecting 495 clients including local governments and companies.

Among its clients, East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, reported that 6.09 million sets of personal information may have been compromised. Nissui Logistics Corp. a subsidiary of food maker Nissui Corp., temporarily halted operations.

On Wednesday, Izumi Co., which operates general supermarkets in the Chugoku and Shikoku western and Kyushu southwestern regions, announced that information on up to about 400,000 customers may have leaked.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]