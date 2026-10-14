Russia's Detention of Reporter Creates Shockwaves in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government scrambled to gather information Wednesday following the news of Russia's detention of a Japanese reporter on suspicion of espionage, a move likely to further strain the two countries' relations that have already soured due to Japan's sanctions on Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The detention of the male reporter for Hokkaido Shimbun Press, a newspaper publisher in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, shocked the prime minister's office and the Foreign Ministry. With some believing that Russia may be maneuvering to use the situation as a diplomatic tool, concerns are growing over a prolonged standoff.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference Wednesday morning that the government learned of the detention through Russia's announcement of the move, acknowledging that the news came all of a sudden.

The top government spokesman also said Tokyo asked the Russian side for humanitarian treatment of the reporter while adding that the government has not been able to contact him at this point.

On Wednesday, Kimitake Nakamura, director-general of the Foreign Ministry's European Affairs Bureau, summoned Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev, to lodge a protest and ask for an opportunity to contact the reporter soon. He also strongly protested against a series of unilateral announcements by Russia regarding the detention.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]