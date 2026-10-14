Chinese Flattop Liaoning Heads for Western Pacific for Drills

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Navy said Wednesday that its Liaoning aircraft carrier has headed for the western Pacific to conduct drills.

Last December, a Chinese J-15 fighter jet that took off from the vessel during drills used its radar on a Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter on a surveillance mission for possible airspace violation over the high seas southeast of the main island of Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

The very unusual incident further heightened tensions between Japan and China.

The navy said that the Liaoning will conduct routine drills as part of an annual training plan, adding that the exercises will not have any specific country or target.

However, the planned drills are apparently aimed at keeping the United States and Japan in check, as a U.S. aircraft carrier is expected to be deployed in the western Pacific in the event of a contingency regarding Taiwan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]