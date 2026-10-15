1,700 People to Attend Japan Autumn Imperial Garden Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency on Thursday released the list of approximately 1,700 invitees for an autumn garden party to be hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on Oct. 29.

The event will bring together distinguished individuals from various fields and local government officials, and their spouses.

Among the invited guests are writer Miyuki Miyabe, actor Kotaro Yoshida, astronaut Takuya Onishi and jockey Norihiro Yokoyama.

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