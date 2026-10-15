Trump Touts 3rd-Batch Japan Investments as Result of Historic Deals

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday attributed the selection of a U.S. semiconductor plant construction project for the third batch of Japanese investments in the United States to his "historic" trade deals.

The investment deal "is a result of my historic trade deals," Trump said in a social media post after U.S. semiconductor contract manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc. said the same day that it would construct two new chip plants in New York as part of investment projects under the bilateral tariff agreement.

A total of up to 21 billion dollars will be invested in the construction of the plants.

Japanese chipmaking gear maker Tokyo Electron Ltd. is expected to supply chip manufacturing equipment, while Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp. will also participate in the project.

Trump said that the project will create almost 30,000 jobs, as well as help strengthen economic security.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]