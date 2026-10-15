Takaichi to Name Takebe as Japan's New Farm Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering appointing Arata Takebe of her ruling Liberal Democratic Party as Japan's new agriculture minister to replace embattled Kazuo Yana, informed sources said Thursday.

An attestation ceremony for Takebe, 56, a former state minister of agriculture, is expected to be held at the Imperial Palace from 5:30 p.m. the same day.

After informing Takebe of her plan at a meeting at the prime minister's office, Takaichi told reporters that she believed he would be able to contribute immediately, including in handling parliamentary affairs.

"Agricultural administration is at a critical juncture, and I will fulfill the heavy responsibilities of the post," Takebe said.

He also said that it is necessary to promote policies that ensure fairness.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]