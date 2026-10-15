Takaichi Denies Japan's Espionage Activities in Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday denied that the government has been involved in espionage activities in Russia, in response to Moscow's detention of a Japanese reporter on suspicion of espionage.

"We'll convey our position," Takaichi told reporters at her office in Tokyo after Russian authorities said Tuesday that a reporter for the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper in northern Japan was detained on suspicion of espionage.

Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, claims that the Japanese reporter collected information about participants in a special military operation, "intending to pass it on to the relevant Japanese authorities," according to Tass, Russia's state news agency.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference that the government has not been able to establish contact with the reporter. "We'll put our effort into holding a consular meeting as soon as possible to confirm his health condition," he said.

The Japanese government became aware of the detention through the Russian government's announcement as there was no consular notification by the Russian side on the incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]